Fortnite update version 2.54 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The game has received a minor hotfix today on all platforms. It resolves some bugs that were previously being experienced in the game.

Fortnite Update Version 2.54 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

11.40.2 Release – Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

Ziplines have been re-enabled

There might be more fixes that have been resolved. For further details, please check out Trello.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.