Fortnite update version 2.55 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Epic Games has released Fortnite update version 2.55 patch version 11.50 on all platforms today. This update implements new cosmetic items and also incorporates a number of bug fixes. There are no official patch notes available as usual but here’s what we do know about this update.

Fortnite Update Version 2.55 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Adds Harley Quinn costume pack

Here are the issues fixed in this update.

Battle Royale

New console players may have matchmaking issues when first linking their account

Progress for “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge not tracking.

Completion not saved for “Search Chests in a single match” Challenge.

Sidegrading feature present in competitive playlists.

Creative

During round-based games, players may be unable to shoot their weapons or aim down sights after respawning

Unable to aim down sights after being eliminated

Mobile

Mobile swipe-up feature may close app on players.

The Harley Quinn costume pack has been added to the game. It was leaked earlier through data mining of the game files. You can view a complete collection of all the new cosmetic items below.

Fortnite is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game also runs on iOS and Android platforms.