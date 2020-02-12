Fortnite update version 2.56 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new Fortnite update is merely a hotfix for the game. Here is the Fortnite update 2.56 patch notes.

Fortnite Update Version 2.56 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

We’ve released patch v11.50.1 on Xbox One and iOS to address stability.

Patch v11.50.1 will also be released on Nintendo Switch. We will provide an update when it’s available to download on the platform.

As this patch also contains the fix for Weak Point harvesting hits not always registering, it will be released on PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Android as well.

We will update you as the patch comes to the remaining platforms.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.