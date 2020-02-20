Fortnite update version 2.57 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Fortnite has started a new season with this latest patch that is out now for the game. Get the full Fortnite update 2.57 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.57 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

CREATIVE

What’s New?

Yacht and Shark Galleries and Shark Island

Join the yacht club and add some luxury to your island or make your own secret hideout on the new Shark Island with the Yacht and Shark Galleries.

New Hub Islands

Two new Hub islands to allow for more options for creating your dream Hub.

ISLANDS

Added 3 New Islands: The Shark – A sandy island with a secret base. Flat Grid Hub – A flat grid island used to design featured hubs. Floating Island Hub – A floating island used to design featured hubs.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a tree was sticking halfway through the ground, on Horseshoe Island.

Fixed an issue where the lava, on Caldera Island, was not displaying correctly.

Fixed an issue where editing Player Built Structures would increase the thermometer memory taken up by those items.

Fixed an issue where Sun and Moon lighting would not respect island Fog settings on Mobile devices.

GAMEPLAY

Added team rotation support for 2-asymmetric-team games.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players would get blocked from walking over terrain pieces on player built islands.

Fixed an issue where Shockwave Grenades would destroy particles.

Fixed an issue where devices would not appear properly when players would scrub through Creative Replays

Fixed an issue where players would not return to the hub when the island owner leaves the server.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Added the Creepin’ Cardboard Consumable. The consumable allows players to place up to 5 cardboard boxes, to hide in during gameplay. Recharges over time.



Bug Fixes

Fixed players being unable to be shot after canceling the disguise of a small prop.

Fixed the prop gun manager option “Prevent Cancelling Disguise” so when enabled the user cannot unequip the prop gun to cancel the disguise.

Fixed the prop gun so you can now unequip it while in disguise as a prop and locked.

Chug Splashes no longer get stuck when thrown into the water.

CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where items multi-selected using the Quick Bar would turn all items of that type yellow.

PREFABS & GALLERIES

Added 1 New Prefab The Yacht

Added 9 New Galleries The Yacht Gallery The Yacht Prop Gallery The Shark Wall Gallery The Shark Floor & Stair Gallery The Shark Rock Gallery Large The Shark Rock Gallery The Shark Prop Gallery The Shark Cliff Gallery Grass & Dirt Floor Gallery C

Added purple water to the Elemental Cube Gallery.

Added bus seats, ramp, air conditioning unit and doors to Variant Car Gallery A.

Added enterable RV trailers to Variant Car Gallery B.

Added more street signs to Street Gallery A.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where several purple props, from the Art Deco Prop Gallery, had changed to blue.

Fixed an issue with the balcony handrail collision from the Lighthouse Gallery.

Fixed an issue where multiple props, from the Mega Mall Prop Gallery and NeoTilted Prop Gallery, would no longer glow during the day.

Fixed an issue where no resource materials could be harvested from the security cameras, in the Art Deco Prop Gallery.

Fixed an issue where the Art Deco Pillar Topper and Art Deco Pillar Corner would give brick instead of metal resource materials.

Gold can no longer be harvested from the Art Deco paintings.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Tilted smoke stacks could not be seen from far away.

Fixed an issue where the basketball hoop, from the Indestructible Gallery, could be destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the Village Roof Gallery and Dirt Floor Gallery B preview volumes were not large enough.

Fixed an issue where the Military Lights Gallery, Village Building Gallery A and Village Building Gallery B icon image was not up to date.

Fixed an issue, from the Art Deco Prop Gallery, where some assets were giving the wrong resource material.

The E.G.O. Hangar Prefab will not extend over the preview boundary line.

Fixed an issue where the Art Deco Pillar Toppers had been incorrectly resized.

Fixed an issue where the Art Deco Hawk Sculpture was not set flush against the Art Deco Bank Prefab pillars.

The back doors from the Haunted Manor Prefab now show the correct texture.

Fixed an issue with a description inconsistency for the Village Building Color Gallery A.

Fixed an issue with the snow material placed on rocks from the Nature Snow Gallery.

Decals from the Decal Gallery can now be customized again.

DEVICES

Added the Creepin’ Cardboard Device The device allows players to place more than 5 cardboard boxes, to hide in different areas of maps.



Bug Fixes

Fixed Trackers not completing properly for players sharing quest progress with the person who was responsible for completing the final step of the quest.

Fixed the Elimination Manager not functioning for players who joined a minigame in progress.

Fixed Movement Modulator device taking damage rather than the building piece it’s attached to.

Fixed an issue where Teleporters would by occasionally be placed too close to the floor to activate when first deployed.

Fixed an issue where Particles could not be customized.

Fixed an issue where Volume effects would not be applied if the player spawned within the volume at the start of the game.

Fixed an issue where emoting within a mutator volume would not transmit on a set channel if the volume had no other effect.

Fixed an issue where the ‘When Control Change Transmit On’ option on the Capture Area had an incorrect tooltip.

Cannon Spawner now appears under the Vehicle filter in the device list.

Fixed an issue where Sentries equipped with the LMG or Pistol (Flashlight) option would instead spawn with an Assault Rifle and be invincible.

Fixed an issue where the RNG device would resize incorrectly if copy and pasted.

Fixed an issue where the RNG zone preview would not resize to the width of the volume.

Fixed a typo in the name and description of the ‘Color Change Time’ option on Customizable Lights.

Fixed an issue on the Score Manager wouldn’t update its hologram color correctly when changing the score type.

Fixed the following issues with Badge Style HUD Icons on Creative Devices When set to the ‘Only When Damaged’ style, they will now correctly appear. When set to hide at a distance, they will now correctly hide. When set to any Badge style, they will now appear immediately (rather than have to change settings again or start a minigame). When set to require LOS, they will now correctly hide when moving out of Line of Sight. The damage readout will now correctly show when the description text is not set.

Fixed an issue with the HUD Message device that was restricting character limits to 80 characters. HUD Message device will now properly allow 150 character limits

Fixed an issue where triggers and music notes would not properly trigger while inside the volume of a sequencer device

Fixed an issue where Sentries would fire at players on the “Friendly Team” if they spawn within range of them

Fixed an issue where the Trick Tile would destroy structures directly underneath them when triggered

Fixed an issue where Triggers would be triggered earlier than expected by the sequencer device

Fixed an issue where Driftboards would be unable to jump

Fixed an issue where the “Times Can Trigger” and “Transmit Every X Triggers” settings would not increment correctly when using a Sequencer device

Fixed an issue where the “Quadcrasher” would be unable to move forward or backwards on Switch

Fixed an issue where the “Radio” device could still be heard by other players on an island, after being deleted by someone

UI + SOCIAL

Added Damage Dealt and Damage Taken options to the available scoreboard stats.

Improved messaging for players joining and leaving islands to help players better track where people are playing.

Added an in world Health Bar Indicator to Creative that will show over the head of the player being targeted. It can be configured through the Team Settings & Inventory Device.

New experimental feature: when creating new islands, you can browse through all the devices you have placed and see what channels are in-use.

Creators can now tag their islands with descriptors. The descriptors will have limited use for now, but will have a more significant role as we continue to develop the feature.

Bug Fixes

Fixed scoreboard showing all teams placing 5th or lower as having placed 1st.

Fixed a typo in the Dark Tilted Prop Gallery description.

Fixed scoreboard UI showing information about the previous game you played in if you moved between a Free-For-All game and a Team game.

Fortnite is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.