Fortnite update version 2.60 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Fortnite update 2.60 patch notes can be seen below. This update implements a number of bug fixes.

Fortnite Update Version 2.60 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

ISLANDS

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could leave the island boundary when the “Allow Out of Bounds” setting was turned “Off”

GAMEPLAY

Added island options to control which team a player spawns onto when joining a minigame in progress.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players would become invisible when landing in water after crouching in the Creepin’ Cardboard item

Fixed an issue where the Sneaky Snowman and Creepin’ Cardboard items would not properly show up when added to the Quick Bar

Fixed an issue where Creepin’ Cardboard items would not properly show up to other players that joined a game in progress

CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Island Inspector Photos would not capture properly when taken.

Fixed an issue where the “Paste” functionality would be missing on Mobile when multi-selecting items with the Phone tool.

PREFABS & GALLERIES

Now creators no longer have to throw down an entire gallery for one asset, since we have now added the ability to view individual items from Prefabs and Galleries and add them to the QuickBar!

Added 1 New Gallery Egg Gallery

Added 6 different eggs to the Collectibles Gallery.

Added more colors to Variant Car Gallery A & Variant Car Gallery B.

Added more walls, floors and variant rocks to the Indestructible Gallery.

Added green furniture to The Yacht Prop Gallery.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue, on the Neo Tilted Factory, where there was an additional roof trim asset that needed to be removed.

Removed Prop-O-Matic functionality for the Middle Straight Cave asset, from The Shark Cliff Gallery, since it was causing visual issues.

Fixed an issue where the Yellow Mushrooms would turn invisible on mobile or on Low Graphics Quality settings.

Fixed an issue where the Billboard, in Street Gallery A, could only be placed on grid.

There is an issue with the Window Storefront Side asset deleting the wall next to it, so we added a prop version to the Art Deco Building Prop Gallery.

Fixed an issue, in the Power Plant Turbine Building, where a bench was clipping through the wall.

Fixed an issue in the Sofdeez Ice Cream Shop where a couple of dumpsters were clipping through the wall.

Fixed an issue in the Sofdeez Ice Cream Shop where toilets were missing in the stalls.

Fixed an issue in The Shark galleries where some assets were giving the wrong resource material.

Fixed an issue in Mega Mall where the stairs were missing the correct texture.

Fixed an issue in Villain Lair and Decayed Villain Lair where the ground floors no longer matched the cliff walls.

Fixed an issue with the Variant Rock Gallery where all the rocks had purple bottoms.

All new 12.00 content is now tagged as Top Secret instead of Spy.

Fixed an issue where Yellow Mushrooms from the Prison prefab would turn invisible when graphics settings are set to “Low”.

The Lighthouse Balconies recently received some collision adjustments, so creators may need to adjust the position of any previously placed balconies.

Railings on The Yacht recently received some adjustments, so creators may need to adjust the position of any previously placed balconies.

DEVICES

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Mutator Zone not correctly transmitting when players left the zone due to dying from fall damage inside of it.

Fixed the tag on the Creepin’ Cardboard consumable, so it will now be under Concealment, instead of Healing.

Fixed an issue where the Class Designer would not allow classes to change if the volume was not visible in game.

Fixed an issue where the RNG device visibility settings were not being respected in game.

Fixed an issue where the RNG device would trigger during the warm up phase when set to trigger during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the RNG Device would not activate sequencers when set to activate on Game start.

Fixed an issue where being eliminated due to fall damage inside a Mutator Zone, would not count as leaving on the Score Manager.

Fixed an issue where players would not be able to set Item Spawners to 3 seconds.

Fixed an issue where Class Designer devices would not show a preview of the items placed into them.

Fixed an issue where the Capture Area Device would stay visible in game when the”Item Visible In Game” setting was set to “Off”.

Fixed an issue where Sequencers would loop activations when “Zone Direction” and “Pulse Direction” were set to anything other than default settings.

Fixed an issue where Explosive Barrels that were triggered to explode during Pre Game stages would not come back until after the first game ends.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to pass through barriers devices that were set to “Hollow Box”.

Fixed an issue where players would hover over Player Spawn devices that are set to be invisible during a game.

Fixed some issues around devices not appearing properly in replays from Creative after a player scrubs through the replay.

Fixed an issue where using the “Teleport to When Receiving from” setting on the Teleporter would carry over Mutator Zone effects on the player after they teleport out of the zone.

Fixed an issue where the Class Designer would continue to display items stored in it after the user clears the items from it.

Fixed an issue where the Trigger could be seen on the Timer Device when set to be invisible in Game.

Fixed an issue where players would not be able to aim horizontally when entering into the barrel of the Cannon.

Fixed some issues where Vehicles may fall through the map when landing from certain heights.

Fixed an issue where the preview of the Trick Tile Device did not match how it looks when placed.

Fixed an issue where Starfield and Nebula Barrier settings would cast shadows

Added many additional choices for Starting Health, Starting Shields, and Health Granted on Eliminations to the Team Settings and Class Designer devices.

Added additional selections to the Health option of the Objective Device to allow for more granularity to help balance your games.

Added more selections to Time to Detonation setting on the Explosive Device

Score, Max Score, Min Score, Score Increment and Transmit on Score options in the Score Manager now have many more selections to allow for more choice in how to score your games.

Score, Max Score, Min Score, Score Increment and Transmit on Score options in the Score manager all now have matching choices to ensure consistency across all of the options.

UI + SOCIAL

Bug Fixes

Fixed the active player count under the minimap not being correct in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue where equipping items from the Creative Inventory would not trigger a sound effect to players.

Fixed an issue where the Teleport Button would not close all Menu UI’s for the Channel Browser when used.

Fixed an issue where the Back Button in the My Islands Menu would close the entire UI screen when selected.

Fixed an issue where pressing the settings arrow buttons would be difficult to do on mobile devices.

Fixed an issue where the Mini Map may appear zoomed in.

Fortnite is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.