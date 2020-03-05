Fortnite update version 2.61 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This new update to the game is related to fixing some of the issues that started to occur after update 2.60 was released. Get the details on this update below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.61 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

12.10.1 Release – Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

Here is the bug that is reportedly fixed now.

End of match: unable to return to Lobby, go to Item Shop, or report player.

With the release of the March 5, 2020, maintenance patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, this issue has been resolved on those platforms.

We’ll keep you updated as the issue is resolved on the remaining platforms.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.