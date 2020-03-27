Fortnite update version 2.64 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is available to download now and it is a very minor update. There is nothing major included in the update and this patch was only released for the PS4.

Fortnite Update Version 2.64 Full Patch Notes

Maintenance patch

We’ve released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4. A download is required.

Epic Games didn’t disclose what is fixed in this update aside from confirming that it is related to some in-game maintenance on the PS4.