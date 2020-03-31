Fortnite update version 2.65 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here re the full patch notes for this update.

The one update for the game implements a number of bug fixes and improvements. Get the complete Fortnite update 2.65 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.65 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

General

Tournament scores are visually incorrect in Lobby and in-match.

Battle Royale

Unintentional Carry or Shakedown on controller. (PLEASE READ UPDATE.)

Spy Games: Stuck on “Select Tech” screen.

Style selections for certain Locker items not saving.

Harpoon Gun not catching loot consistently.

Auto Pick Up not functioning properly.

Deadpool Plunger not visible on 4:3 aspect ratio.

Creative

Billboard Settings do not save when copied.

Interactive UI not functioning properly when using the Quick Menu on mobile.

Save the World

Cosmetics may not load properly for players when joining a mission.

Defender Eliminations do not count towards quest credit.

Spawn rate for Love Lobbers is too high during encounters.

Love Lobbers’ projectiles are able to damage player built structures.

Mobile

Shadows darker than expected.

Black Bar displayed on Note 10+.

Fortnite is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.