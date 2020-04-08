Fortnite update version 2.66 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the complete patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that aims to resolve some minor issues. One of them relates to a crash when changing style for cosmetics in the Locker. Get the complete Fortnite update 2.66 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.66 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Crash when changing styles for cosmetics in the Locker.

Controllers may not vibrate when the player takes damage.

Codaxe Pickaxe disabled.

Low-quality PS4 map textures.

Stability fixes.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones. It was developed and published by Epic Games.