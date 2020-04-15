Fortnite update version 2.67 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes including improvement to the overall stability. Get the complete Fortnite update 2.67 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.67 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

General

Controllers may not vibrate when the player takes damage.

Midas’ Golden Touch does not change items gold.

Battle Royale

Grenade temporarily disabled.

Unable to interact with Ollie, preventing completion of Skye’s Adventure Challenge.

“Pull a player or Henchman with a Harpoon Gun” Challenge not working with Henchmen.

Visualized Audio pulses icons instead of being solid.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.