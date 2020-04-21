Fortnite update version 2.68 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that includes a number of improvements based on user feedback. Get the complete Fortnite update 2.68 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.68 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

General

Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps.

Battle Royale

UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating.

Creative

Double-clicking item in the Chest tab may cause the game to crash.

Mobile

Loading into “My Island” in Creative mode may cause Fortnite to freeze.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.