Fortnite update version 2.69 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. Get the complete Fortnite update 2.69 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.69 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Creative

GAMEPLAY

Bug Fixes

Players can no longer access My Island settings while in a game.

Fixed an issue where players cannot activate or deactivate phase mode using a controller.

Fixed an issue where players can respawn in game modes that has one elimination per round.

CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE

​​​​​​Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where phone tool settings would be ignored when placing prefabs or gallery items from the quickbar.

Fixed an issue where the Cost Preview for items placed from the quickbar were not showing the proper cost on first placement of asset types.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to access the phone tool after placing a spawn plate outside of the island volume.

Fixed an issue where “Open” and “Add to Quick Bar” settings bound to the same button when building with a Controller in the Content Browser.

Fixed an issue where a previously selected player built structure preview appears when selecting the hotkey to build traps while holding the phone tool.

Fixed an issue where the search bar loses focus when words are added then deleted.

Fixed an issue where some assets had overly bright background in the Inventory.

Fixed an issue where a copied asset would lock in place after a player fell.

PREFABS & GALLERIES

Added the Lily Pad to Slurp Swamp Prop Gallery

Added a Shrub and Lily Pad to Nature Shrub Gallery

Added 2 different wooden roof corners to the Pueblo Gallery

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the coloring of the tiles from the Snow & Mud Floor Gallery would not visibly match up.

Fixed an issue where an unselectable Coconut would spawn after destroying the palm tree when placing the “Paradise Palms Hotel Pool.”

Fixed an issue where some of the assets, from the Frenzy Farm Prop Gallery, had too high of health.

Fixed an issue where the wood destruction effect appears when the Fire Pit is destroyed.

Fixed an issue where some assets from the Diner Prop Gallery and Frenzy Farm Prop Gallery are not fully in the preview volume.

Fixed an issue where a wall section was rotated the wrong way, in the Frenzy Farm House Prefab.

DEVICES

Bug Fixes

Fixed items spawned from various devices not firing their pickup transmitters if they were combined with another item that wasn’t dropped from a spawner device.

Fixed an issue where the Class Selector would block line of site visibility of the Perception trigger.

Fixed an issue where Capture Area colors would not update when a player would switch teams.

Fixed an issue where the Speaker device would not be activated by a Sequencer Device if set to Not Visible in game.

Fixed an issue where Trick Tiles would trigger at the beginning of a game, if the player switching to the safe team was standing on it prior to the game starting.

Fixed an issue where Button Devices could not be interacted with when “Visibility During Games” is set to “Off.”

Fixed an issue where the Perception trigger would not respect team settings.

Fixed an issue where items equipped to an Item Spawner Plate had low res when viewed from a distance.

Fixed an issue where the “Invert Airborne Control” settings on the “X-4 Stormwing Spawn” would not be respected in game.

Fixed an issue where the “Breakthrough Health Threshold” and “Direct Hit Health” settings on the “X-4 Stormwing Spawn” would not function in game.

UI + SOCIAL

​​​​​​Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Power Ups would not appear in the Channel Browser.

Fixed an issue where Button Devices would not show up in the Channel Browser.

Fixed an issue where the Color Changing Tiles would not show up in the Channel Browser.

Fixed an issue where the player’s score HUD was duplicated in the minigame.

Fixed an issue where the game start screen was missing the SAC and details button.

Fixed an issue where some individual asset icons were showing with an overexposed lighting effect.

Fixed an issue with a faulty icon, on the Customizable Light Gallery Torch.

Fortnite is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.