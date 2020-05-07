Fortnite update version 2.70 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, ad Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. Get the details on this brand new patch below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.70 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Fortnite Update 2.70 Patch Notes 12.51

12.50.1 – Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

Here are the issues that are currently under investigation by Epic Games. These could be fixed in this update.

General

Framerate and resolution drops in v12.41

Battle Royale

Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area.

“Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress.

Save the World

Surround Pound’s heavy attack may not deal damage to husks.

Players may be swapped to their pickaxe when using an ability that’s on cooldown.

Stormking Onslaught Projectiles are not functioning correctly.

Players may become stuck in a previous Dungeons zone while their teammates are in the next one.

Psylocke’s Pickaxe does not swing properly.

Mobile

Video playback disabled on Android.

Extra Build buttons display Wall icons.

Ping marker displays 0m.

