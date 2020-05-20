Fortnite Update Version 2.71 Full Patch Notes 12.60 For May 20 Update

Fortnite update version 2.71 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is roughly 2 GB in download size. It should be available to download now on all platforms. It implemented a number of bug fixes and adds new features for the gallery.

Get the complete Fortnite update 2.71 patch notes below courtesy of Epic Games.

Fortnite Update Version 2.71 Full Patch Notes 12.60

WHAT’S NEW IN CREATIVE – V12.60

What’s New?

Updated Galleries

More props have been added to Car Gallery A, Sports Gallery and the Shark Prop Gallery.

ISLANDS

​​​​​Bug Fixes

FIxed an issue where some Creative Islands would have a seam running down the middle of them when playing/building on mobile devices.

GAMEPLAY

Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues where some teammate chevrons would not show up over players while in game.

Fixed an issue where players are able to spawn chest on other islands.

Fixed an issue where players can interact with a second matchmaking portals while party leader is waiting for the rest of the party to ready up.

Fixed an issue where backfilled players are spawned into the game when Join In Progress is set to Spectate.

Fixed an issue where the island code is not saved when entered into the matchmaking portal on console.

Fixed an issue where players are not split into even teams when joining a creative server in a party of fpur or more.

Fixed an issue where End Round When Receiving From does not function on Round Settings device if it is not triggered by a player instigated method.

Fixed an issue where the player can use the Shadow Bomb to make themselves permanently invisible.

Fixed an issue where the player nameplates are not showing for island owners.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where deleted Proximity Mines would be counted towards the maximum allotment for an island.

Fixed an issue where weapon wraps would not consistently get applied to the Flashlight Pistol.

Fixed an issue where the player is unable to aim horizontally while inside the cannon.

CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to push or pull items closer to them when placing them via the quickbar.

Fixed an issue where Player Built Structures would turn invisible when cutting them with the phone tool and quickly switching to the pickaxe.

Fixed an issue where prefabs placed with quick bar do not drop when Drops is turned on.

Fixed an issue where some prefabs and galleries are larger than indicated by the preview.

Fixed an issue where the phone tool cut button copies when double clicked.

Fixed an issue where there is no audio feedback when placing a prefab or gallery from the quickbar.

Fixed an issue where the cost preview amount is inconsistent with the actual amount of memory used in the Thermometer.

PREFABS & GALLERIES

​​​​​​Bug Fixes

Brown Cliff Snow Gallery was renamed to Gray Cliff Snow Gallery.

Fixed an issue where player clipping would occur on the Plane Wing, from the Plane Gallery.

Fixed an issue where the Lab Tunnel would show grass clipping through it.

Fixed an issue where weak points do not appear on some Monster Skull Gallery assets.

DEVICES

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Perception Triggers would remain triggered if a player is eliminated while in sight of them.

Fixed an issue where Capture Area VFX would continue to show when the device is disabled.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to aim the cannon horizontally while inside the cannon.

Fixed an issue where the ‘End Round when Receiving From’ receiver on the Round Settings device would not function if the message received was not sent by a player.

Fixed an issue where the Hologram would not always load the customized options chosen by the player.

Fixed an issue where the Hologram would never show its projector after first being placed. This will now always appear during edit mode and optionally during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the Item Spawner Plate holograms do not cycle if exactly two items are inside.

Fixed an issue where Billboards would sometimes lose their text while viewed in replay mode. This was partially related to extremely large numbers of billboards being used in some islands. To help reduce this, we’ve added drop-shadow and outline options to the billboard to avoid Creators needing to duplicate billboards to achieve the same effects.

Fixed an issue where the HUD device was displaying messages in all capital letters

Fixed an issue where the Harvester Multiplier option in the Class Designer does not override My Island settings.

Fixed an issue where the Capture Area VFX was showing even when disabled.

Fortnite is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.