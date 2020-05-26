Fortnite Update Version 2.72 Full Patch Notes 12.61 For May 26

Fortnite update version 2.72 patch 12.61 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The following bugs are likely fixed in the game update that was released today. Get the details on Fortnite update 2.72 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.72 Patch Notes 12.61 For May 26

Battle Royale

Dragacorn Glider temporarily disabled in competitive playlists. (ITEM RE-ENABLED)

Riot Control Baton Pickaxe temporarily disabled. (ITEM RE-ENABLED)

Creative

Presents! temporarily disabled. (ITEM RE-ENABLED)

Players may see a seam running through the middle of an island while playing on mobile devices.

Save the World

Exploding Deathbomb deals damage to the objective through builds

Black Metal Weapons do not respect self-damage amount when performing Critical Hits

Ammo is consumed when a weapon is dropped and picked up.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.