Fortnite update version 2.73 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game has officially kickstarted a fresh season. This update should be available to download now on all platforms. The full patch notes are not available as of yet but we do have a known list of the issues that have been fixed.

Get the Fortnite update 2.73 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.73 Full Patch Notes v13.00

Battle Royale

￼Hit Indicators showing wrong direction.

Save the World

￼Ammo is consumed when a weapon is dropped and picked up. (PLEASE READ UPDATE)

Mobile

￼Mobile swipe-up feature may close app on players.

￼New Landmark text may appear multiple times when exploring new locations.

￼Shadows darker than expected.

