Fortnite update version 2.76 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes. It also brings in new features like weapons, skins, and so on. The official patch notes haven’t been deployed yet but we do have a preliminary list of bug fixes.

You can have a loot at the Fortnite update 2.76 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.76 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

General

Missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Rage Emote fire effect remaining on/near players.

Emotes playing over Main Stage music in Party Royale.

Sandstorm Outfit missing hair.

Battle Royale

Fall damage from Ziplines when landing in shallow water.

Epic & Legendary SMGs sometimes cannot be Sidegraded.

Damaging Marauders counting towards Storm Surge.

Chug Splash does not heal when thrown inside of a bush.

Supply Drops may sometimes push loot under the map.

Save the World

Storm King’s AOE attack leaves the map covered in a bright pink texture.

Softlock/loss in UI functionality when opening Llama in Llama Shop.

Lobber projectiles may damage players or objectives near a wall.

Mobile

Changing between Build and Combat mode while holding down the fire button.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Smartphones.