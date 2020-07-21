Fortnite update version 2.78 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes for the Battle Royale, Mobile, and Save The World mode. Get the complete details on Fortnite update 2.78 patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.78 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Battle Royale

Supply Drops at The Authority not opening when searched.

Floating Rings not visible on platforms with lower settings.

Black rectangles appearing behind player when turning around in the Storm.

Gliding not working properly around The Authority.

Save the World

Goin Constructor animation issue.

Ammo is consumed when a weapon is dropped and picked up.

Mobile

Players names are cut off in voice chat tab of social menu

