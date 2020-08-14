Fortnite update version 2.80 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Epic Games has released a minor maintenance update on PS4, Xbox One, and Mac. This update was first released for Xbox One and Mac on August 12 and it was followed by the PS4 version updating today.

Fortnite Update Version 2.80 Full Patch Notes (August 14 Update)

Addresses stability on PlayStation 4/Xbox One and the issue on Mac involving parts of the Vix and Aquaman Outfits appearing untextured grey.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.