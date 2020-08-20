Fortnite update version 2.81 is available to download now for PS4. It is a minor hotfix. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Epic Games had released a maintenance patch for Nintendo Switch and PC on August 18. They are now following it up with another maintenance patch today on PS4. There are no patch notes as of yet but we do know it is for game’s stability on PS4.

Fortnite Update Version 2.81 Full Patch Notes (August 20 Update)

Maintenance patch on PlayStation 4 for stability

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.