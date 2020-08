Fortnite update version 2.83 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Epic Games has released a minor hotfix today for Fortnite that implements a simple bug fix. This had locked out the players who had selected the German Language in the game.

Fortnite Update Version 2.83 Full Patch Notes (August 28 Update)

Fixed: Players who set their system language to German could no longer log into Fortnite after patch 2.82 (Update v14.00) was installed.