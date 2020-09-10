Fortnite Update Version 2.85 Full Patch Notes v14.10

Fortnite update version 2.85 patch 14.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Epic Games has deployed a new update for Fortnite that implements a number of fixes. The patch size is larger on PC than consoles according to Epic Games. The servers were taken down as usual before the update but the patch in addition to servers should be live by now.

Fortnite Update Version 2.85 Full Patch Notes 14.10

General

Setting to disable Licensed Audio for Radio not working when outside a vehicle.

Battle Royale

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

Using Silver Surfer’s Board on PS4 or Nintendo Switch sometimes causes crash.

Glider audio from opponents is sometimes missing.

Unable to consume or throw fish while in passenger seat.

Using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop.

Supply Drops not disappearing after being opened.

Creative Mode