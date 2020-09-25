Fortnite update version 2.88 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

As shared by Epic Games, this update resolves minor issues like a Party Royale fix, re-enabling the HUD Scale option, and more. Get the details on Fortnite 2.88 update patch notes below.

Fortnite Update Version 2.88 Full Patch Notes

We’ve begun to deploy a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android. This patch includes a Party Royale visual fix, re-enables the HUD Scale option that went missing on console and PC, and enables NVIDIA Reflex for available PC drivers.