Forza Horizon 5 fastest game in series to hit 10 million players

With every Forza Horizon release it seems the series is getting bigger and bigger. The latest title in the series, Forza Horizon 5, has become the fastest game in the series to hit 10 million players. The release is also Xbox’s biggest first week in its long running history as well as the biggest game on Xbox Game Pass so far. Needless to say, the game has proved to be a huge success, blowing past expectations.

Thank you to the more than 10M #ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in @Xbox history and @XboxGamePass EVER. GG! pic.twitter.com/WXZawEvBkO — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) November 19, 2021

Horizon 5 had a lot going for it as the game had over 1 million players racing through it even before its November 9 release due to its early access program.

Forza Horizon 5 is performing quite well on PC too, with over 40k players playing it at the time of writing with a weekly 49k high. The Steam numbers may seem low, but consider majority of the people playing the game on PC got it for free via Xbox Game Pass.

Playground Games have outdone themselves again with Forza Horizon 5 and I personally can’t wait for their go at Fable.