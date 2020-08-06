Friday The 13th The Game update version 1.22 is available to download now for PS4, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This update apparently deals with server instability and the hotfix is out now for PC and PS4. It will be deployed for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Friday The 13th The Game Update Version 1.22 Full Patch Notes (August 6 Update)

Recent attacks on our servers causing instability have been under investigation by the team. Working with our development partners, we have a patch candidate that is working through the process of going live on all platforms. However, due to the urgency of this patch we will be rolling it out as it is ready on a platform by platform basis as opposed to holding the patch until every platform is ready. We aim to have the patch out on PC and PS4 by the weekend. We will update this thread when those builds go out. Xbox and Switch will be trailing, but we plan to deliver those as soon as possible. While this sounds like players on specific platforms will see improvements before players on the trailing platforms, due to how our backend is structured, the patch landing on other platforms means we should see an overall improvement in matchmaking for every platform, building as we reach parity. The staged approach is going to make incremental improvements as it rolls out on different platforms and ultimately, once the last platform is updated, alleviate the issue for the community.

