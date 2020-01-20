Friday The 13th The Game update 1.36 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Friday The 13th The Game Update Version 1.36 Full Patch Notes

FIXED: An issue causing Environmental Kills to record a kill, but leave the counselor in game, creating stuck lobbies and excessive kill counts.

FIXED: An issue with the drawer upstairs on Pinehurst that would cause the counselor to become stuck if interacted with.

FIXED: A problem with super lazy bots on Jarvis House Offline. They are now motivated and will move about as normal.

FIXED: An issue that would render a door unusable if two counselors interacted with the door/barricade at the same time.

FIXED: Various game crash issues.

FIXED: Various car interaction fixes, specifically counselors interacting with the car (fixing, starting, etc).

FIXED: Various counselor stuck spots have been resolved.

OTHER: Private Matches now include control over more of the in game settings. The modifier for “Ability Unlock/Recharge Rate” for Jason is currently only Recharge Rate. The Ability Unlock speed aspect of this will be implemented at a later date. These controls allow players to tweak private match settings to many varying degrees and some unexpected behavior can be seen depending on the variables selected. While players should expect some instability when altering these settings, the community can also report any unexpected behavior to JasonKillsBugs.com



