Friday The 13th The Game has been updated to version 1.37 for PS4, Xbox One., PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Friday The 13th The Game implements a number of bug fixes. Another patch is being planned in the near future with more fixes along the way.

The updated version for this new patch will be different depending on the version of your game. For PS4 users, it can be 1.37 or 1.21. Get the complete Friday The 13th The Game update 1.37 patch notes below.

Friday The 13th The Game Update Version 1.37 Full Patch Notes

Overall Car Improvements Jason or Counselors Attempting to Interact with the vehicle (Interaction Lock). Counselors entering and exiting the vehicle (Interaction Lock). Jason throwing knives at cars no longer causes catastrophic rocket cars. Jason morphing to the car no longer causes catastrophic rocket cars. Catastrophic Rocket Cars are non-canonical and should be regarded as such.

Random Counselor Players Should No Longer Spawn as Random Counselor (Unless Selected) Players Should No Longer Spawn as Random Jason (Unless Selected) Residual Issue: Some icons may not appear correctly in limited circumstances. This is a UI bug only, and does not affect the selection. Team is investigating.

Various ‘Stuck Spots’ and Hidden Spots Fixed This includes but is not limited to Pinehurst Stairs.

Offline Challenge – Snuggle By the Fire Tiffany Pathing Issues Resolved

Various Interaction Locks Fixed Includes, but is not limited to: Use of firecrackers Entering/Exiting vehicle Shooting Flare Gun Multiple presses while using windows/doors

Various Exploits Fixed This includes but is not limited to a recent vulnerability causing perk/CP resets.

Damage, Mask, and Balance The team has monitored feedback present in the community regarding the mask removal as part of the kill process. We wanted to adjust this in a way that would eliminate one or two hits being capable of removing the mask, while still preserving the effectiveness of perks and builds that took players significant time to develop. We’ve shifted the damage values needed to remove the mask to make this process a bit more difficult, even for counselors with high stats and perks, but kept it in a range that will not alienate newer players. Removing the mask will still vary depending on counselor, perks, weapon used, and attack type.



Friday the 13th The Game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.