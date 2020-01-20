Gears 5 Title Update 4 will be out on January 21 for PC through Steam and Windows 10 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Gears 5 title update 4 implements updates for the Gnasher, Omen, and characters. There are plenty of fixes and improvements included in the update as well. Get the details for it below.

Gears 5 Title Update 4 January 21 Patch Notes

Gnasher Updates

Addressed an issue causing hip-fire bullet magnetism to be incorrectly calculated, impacting consistency. NOTE: This arrives in Live Update 1 scheduled for ~1pm PT on Tuesday. This will not be active with the release of the TU at 10am.

Fixed a bug causing bullet magnetism to be disabled on hip-fire when using a mouse

Omen Updates

Added new ‘Simple’ Omen Option

Added a menu toggle between Simple (new) and Immersive (existing) Omen options

Reduced overall redness for Immersive Omen

Added new unique damage indicators for receiving active damage on the Omen

Damage indicators will now fade immediately upon removal of an incoming threat (e.g. Enemy shooting you was killed). The most recent damage indicator will otherwise remain on the Omen until health has started regenerating

Fixed an issue that hid the Omen momentarily when being grabbed as a meatshield

Fixed an issue that could cause the Omen to flicker with dynamic resolution changes

Gameplay Updates

Added a 0.25 second delay before being able to melee after firing

FFA: DBNO Self Revive Time lowered to 8s (4s if tapping) – was 15s (7.5s if tapping)

FFA: Removed one magazine from Overkill ammo on pickup

FFA: Increased respawn time for Breaker Mace and heavy weapons to 120s (was 60s)

Arcade Blitz: Hills now drain points very slowly when uncapped, rather than never draining

Escalation: Weapons can now be placed at half-time

Characters

Kantus added to character roster

Baird’s Global Sentry Upgrade card no longer effects Baird’s weapons

Baird’s Experimental Weapons card no longer applies to heavy weapons

Lahni’s Shock Chain card now functions correctly again

Maps

Icebound: New geometry changes, weapon layouts and ring updates to improve gameplay

The Pit: When scoping with a Longshot on a slide, the scope will now appear and accurately show where your shot will land

The Pit: Fixed an issue that could cause players on slides to float / fly or move erratically

Fixes and Improvements

Added Estimated Wait Times for playlists

Added stats for FFA Quickplay and Arcade Blitz

Added a ‘Mark All Viewed’ button to Customization menus

Fixed an issue where users would sometimes not be able to finish a Hive playthrough on Map Builder when verifying with more than one user

Fixed an issue causing global chat to not display for both teams

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the front-end menus to enter into a broken state if a lobby dissolves immediately

Fixed an issue that prevented the step-down animation from playing when a user cover slipped over a drop down

Fixed an issue where LTing with a heavy weapon near High Cover would drag the player into cover leaving them unable to LT

Meatshields can now be grenade tagged by opponents

Added messaging to alert users to already owned content when viewing bundles (such as the Operation 2 Bundle)

Horde: Resolved a bug that could cause Level 4 MG / Shock Sentries or Weapons Lockers to be unable to be picked up after being healed and then placed inside a piece of cover

Horde: Fixed an issue that could cause a user to be unable to move after being saved by Jack from a DBNO struggle with an enemy

Horde: Fixed an issue that could cause negative damage values in the scoreboard

Guardian: Players who Join In Progress or Rejoin will now be able to respawn if their leader is alive

Tiles: Minor fixes to address LOD and lighting issues on a number of tiles

Keyboard: Key binding any movement, combat or actions to “K” will now work on Allfather’s Arena

PC: Fixed a crash that could occur shortly after launch

Campaign: Fixed an issue where the Skiff could become stuck if mounted too quickly after killing enemies at the lower bridge controls in Vasgar

Campaign: Fixed an issue where the Skiff could get stuck in the air in Vasgar

Campaign: Fixed an issue that could cause infinite loading after the end credits

Versus: Improved lighting on the MVP screen

Accessibility: Narrator will now mention options to quit or change profile in the menus.

Accessibility: Narrator will now specify the player’s MP level when reading out the number

Gears 5 is available now for Xbox One and PC.