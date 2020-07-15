Ghost of Tsushima Gets Perfect Score From Famitsu, Third Western Game To Reach This Milestone

Ghost of Tsushima has received a lot of praise from Japanese magazine Famitsu which has given it a perfect score. It is the third western game to reach this milestone.

Ghost of Tsushima is out on July 17 and the review embargo was lifted on July 14. Famitsu, which is a Japanese gaming magazine equivalent to Edge there, has given Ghost of Tsushima a perfect score. The review criteria at Famitsu is different compared to other publications where four editors offer their opinion on a game and each score them individually. The scores are then combined.

In the case of Ghost of Tsushima, the game has received a perfect score of 40 out of 40, which means every editor has given it 10 out of 10. This is the third time a Western developed game has achieved this perfect score in Famitsu. The first time it happened was with Skyrim followed by GTA V.

The game is out on July 17 for the PS4. It is developed by Sucker Punch and will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.