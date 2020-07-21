Ghost of Tsushima Has Two Million Players In Just Three Days, Fastest Selling New IP For SIE WWS

Ghost of Tsushima player stats shows that the game is one of the fastest-selling new IP for Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios.

Ghost of Tsushima is out on July 17. As the game launched worldwide, the PSN player stat tracking website GamStat has shared the total number of players in its first three days. According to the data that is released by them, which is an estimate for the number of users that have played Ghost of Tsushima, it could become the fastest-selling new IP for Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios.

The total player count for Ghost of Tsushima is two million in three days of tracking from July 17 to 19 (via). This puts the game ahead of other new IPs released this generation including Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Death Stranding. It puts the game ahead of some big Sony IPs like Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn in the same time frame.

Ghost of Tsushima is almost reaching the sales success of God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part II, all of which managed to hit two million players within three days of launch. The only exclusive games to hit this milestone are God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part II, and Final Fantasy VII Remake (Timed Exclusive).