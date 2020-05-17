Ghost of Tsushima PC, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch Release Date

Ghost of Tsushima is PS4 exclusive currently but will Ghost of Tsushima come to PC, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch?

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind the inFamous series, Ghost of Tsushima is action-adventure title set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the late 1200s. The game features an open world that is designed to be navigated without waypoints.

Lets discuss if the game could release on other platforms other than the PS4.

Ghost of Tsushima Xbox One

Ghost of Tsushima coming to the Xbox One is unlikely since it’s one of the main PS4 exclusives. Historically no such similar exclusive has made its way to the Xbox platform.

Ghost of Tsushima Nintendo Switch

The game coming to the Nintendo Switch is unlikely mainly due to the high graphic fidelity promised. The game is simply to big in scale to scale properly to the Nintedo Switch. So no we do not think that Ghost of Tsushima will come to the Nintendo Switch.

Ghost of Tsushima PC

Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC is the most likeliest when compared to the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Previous PS4 exclusives have released on PC like Beyond: Two Souls. PlayStation as a brand is also pushing PlayStation studios which lead us to believe that more PS4 exclusive games will be releasing on PC in the future.