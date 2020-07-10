Ghost of Tsushima update version 1.03 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is releasing Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 on July 17. The game has received three updates so far before its launch and the final update is roughly 11.3 GB. The pre-load size of the game has also been revealed and it is estimated to be 31 GB. If we add the day one patch size to the pre-load, the final required download size is 42 GB.

Sadly when it comes to the patch notes, Sucker Punch hasn’t shared anything official for them. All we know is from the changelog that can be accessed on the PS4. The changelog mentions the following fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima Update Version 1.03 Patch Notes

Various Localization Fixes

Other Bug Fixes

The game is available on July 17 exclusively for the PS4.