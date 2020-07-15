Ghost of Tsushima update version 1.04 is available to download today. In addition to the preload of the game, this update is available before the launch on July 17.

Ghost of Tsushima is a brand new IP from Sucker Punch that has been in development for almost five years. The new patch for the game implements a number of bug fixes but there are no details on the list of bugs that have been fixed. Here are the patch notes as seen on the PS4.

Ghost of Tsushima Update Version 1.04 Patch Notes

General bug fixes and improvements

This is the only information we have on the update. As for the file size, it is reportedly a small update that should be under 100 MB.

The game is available on July 17 for the PS4. It has received a perfect review score from Famitsu.