Ghost of Tsushima update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Sucker Punch has shared the patch notes for this brand new update for Ghost of Tsushima. It will patch the game to version 1.05 and implement the following fixes in addition to a new difficulty level.

Ghost of Tsushima Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes

New difficulty level: Lethal

– Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly

– Enemies are more aggressive in combat

– Enemies detect you faster

– Tighter Parry and Dodge windows

Patch 1.05 will also include the following new options in the accessibility menu:

Lower Intensity Combat

Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.

– Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.

– Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.

– Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal

– Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted

Text changes

– Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled

– Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled

– New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green

Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now for PS4.