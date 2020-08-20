Ghost of Tsushima update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Sucker Punch has released a minor hotfix for the game. This hotfix deals with drifting and deadzone issues. The patch notes for this update can be seen below.

Ghost of Tsushima Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes

New option to increase stick tolerance to account for drift or deadzone issues

Various additional bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4. It was developed by Sucker Punch and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.