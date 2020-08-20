News, Patch Notes

Ghost of Tsushima Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes

August 20, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Ghost of Tsushima update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Sucker Punch has released a minor hotfix for the game. This hotfix deals with drifting and deadzone issues. The patch notes for this update can be seen below.

  • New option to increase stick tolerance to account for drift or deadzone issues
  • Various additional bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4. It was developed by Sucker Punch and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.


