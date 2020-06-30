Ghost of Tsushima’s Japanese version could have some problems

Ghost of Tsushima releases later this month and we’re getting frequent information dumps as sites get their reviews ready for when the embargo lifts on July 14. Today the game’s main menu screen was shown off, which might hint at some problems with the game’s Japanese localization.

Ghost of Tsushima is being primarily constructed in English and then being localized for the Japan release, since the game is being developed by Sucker Punch, an American developer. The game’s Japanese localization could be iffy since the main menu screen that we mentioned before looks like it has a bit of machine translating going on.

First of all the Kanji for New Game is in the wrong context, with the Kanji in the screenshot instead meaning new as in something that’s just recently come out. They also have the Kanji for Load wrong which in the context of games should be ロード instead. Japanese is a very complex language with a strong use of context for phrasing, so using wrong contexts here could mean some machine translation is going on. With the game so close to release, such glaring mistakes could shed a bad light on the game’s actual localization.

English main menu screenshot for reference:

Below you can see if you directly translate the phrase in Google Translate, it gives you the same wording that is used in the screenshot, which I repeat again is in the wrong context.

So yeah, at this stage of the game’s development these look like quite the glaring mistakes.

Ghost of Tsushima releases for the PS4 on July 17.