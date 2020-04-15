Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint update version 1.08 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Ghost Recon Breakpoint implements a number of bug fixes after the last major patch. It should be available to download now for all platforms.

Get the complete Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 1.08 patch notes below.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update Version 1.08 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Platform(s): Xbox One, PlayStation®4 system, Stadia

Estimated Duration: 3 hours

Please note: Whether you purchased a digital or a physical edition of the game, you will need to download the patch before playing. The size of the patch depends on your platform, region, and preferred language.

PC: 1.41 Gb

Xbox One: ~350 Mb

PlayStation®4 system: ~250 Mb

In addition to highlights and information listed below, please note that our Known Issues List has also been updated. Thank you for taking the time to share your opinions with us as we continue to improve on many aspects of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed an issue where Echelon and Engineer classes were not unlockable for some players.

Fixed an issue where the cursor was missing at the selection screen.

PATCH NOTES

Audio

Fixed an issue where Russian voice lines for Wym Van Dyke sounded low when escorting him to the solar power plant.

Ghost Experience

Fixed an issue where Interface Presets on individual save slots were saving across player accounts.

Items

Fixed an issue where some Top items were clipping when paired with Heat Regulating Tactical Pants on female characters.

PC

Fixed a memory leak that could occur when using the Vulkan renderer.

PvP

Fixed an issue where some were unable to access TacMap or finish their round after a host migration.

Fixed an issue with text chat not working properly in the matchmaking lobby.

Raid

Fixed an issue where squads were showing as Killed in Action after finishing Raid and reappearing in Erewhon.

Fixed an issue where visual effects on nodes would deactivate if Raid was started for a second time.

Reworked issue where damage dealt and received was not corresponding to weapon stats on Regular difficulty during Raid.

UI

Fixed an issue where Echelon and Engineer classes were not unlockable for some players.

Fixed an issue where the cursor was missing at the selection screen.

Fixed an issue on consoles where the Store tab was missing from Save Select Options menu after restarting the game.

Visual

Fixed an issue where NPCs killed in vehicles sometimes appeared floating while in co-op.

Stadia

Fixed an issue where Stream Connect Instances disappeared after leaving a custom or standard session as a squad.

Fixed an issue where some players noticed freezing past the bridge during Reach the Ancient Ruins objective.

Fixed an issue where voice chat mode was disabled by default.

Fixed an issue with voice chat activating by default when rebooting the game even if it was previously disabled.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.