Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint update version 1.09 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

AI Teammates are finally being added to this new update for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. In addition to the AI Teammates, many other changes have been made to the game including bug fixes.

Here is the download size of this update.

PC: 16.79 Gb

Xbox One: ~ 19.09 Gb

PlayStation®4 system: ~ 17.7 Gb

Get the complete Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 1.09 patch notes below.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update Version 1.09 Full Patch Notes 2.1.0 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Made improvements to movement/running animations visible from further camera settings.

Fixed an issue where the DMR rifle caused an instant kill glitch. This issue has been addressed by the team as per player reports. Please let us know if you still see this occur in game; either the same or in a new form.

Fixed an issue where the Logistics Expert milestone could not be completed.

Fixed an issue which would prevent players from unlocking upgrades for MK2 and MK3 even with perks unlocked in Ghost War.

Fixed several clipping issues on items. See the full list of items impacted by this fix below.

Fury, Fixit, and Vasily figures will now be available by default in the game.

Fixed an issue where NPCs, who are killed with a headshot, would shout.

Fixed an issue where reload input would be triggered if players cancel heal animation.

Fixed an issue where unlocking clues during “What’s the plan to extract the Strategist?” investigation would not complete the mission.

Fixed some issues affecting key binding.

Fixed an issue where Echelon Sonar Vision would not mark kamikaze drones during Cerberus fight.

Fixed an issue where shaders would be displayed in high intensity on collectibles or pickable items.

Fixed an issue where taking the Intel would not update the Intel description in HUD.

Added missing UMP CQC and Folding Ironsight models in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue where there would be inconsistency on “Damage to Drones” text on upgrades for different weapon classes.

PATCH NOTES

AI

Fixed an issue where Poison Behemoth could get stuck when hitting the chopper.

Fixed an issue where Heavy NPCs wouldn’t be killed with hacked turrets or miniguns.

Fixed an issue where Ogre Drones would move near camp before exploding which would alert all enemies nearby.

Fixed an issue in co-op where automated turrets would be redeployed after a host migration.

AUDIO

Fixed an issue where several audio logs on World Lore wouldn’t play or would be cut off.

Fixed an audio issue that occurred with the package drop sound on delivery drones.

Fixed an issue where shooting sound would be missing on C-SFP Baal.

EXPLOITS

Fixed an issue where the DMR rifle caused an instant kill glitch. This issue has been addressed by the team as per player reports. Please let us know if you still see this occur in game; either the same or in a new forum.

Fixed an issue where button spamming provided additional health in PvP mode.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue with the Engineer Wasp drones that would sometimes cause them not to deploy.

Fixed an issue where Sync Shot Drone stealth kills were counted as a normal kill in stats.

Fixed an issue where some drones would not be destroyed when hitting vehicles.

Fixed an issue where players were not be able to switch between normal, night, and thermal vision while going up or down ladders.

Fixed an issue affecting Aim Sensitivity option while in a grab animation state.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck sliding at Auroa Weather Station

Fixed an issue where grabbing an NPC while they were getting out of a vehicle would make the NPC replicate the player’s actions.

Fixed an issue where binoculars would be reversed in Photo mode.

Balanced the cost of crafting bandages compared to the cost of crafting syringes.

Fixed an issue where reload input would be triggered if players cancel heal animation.

Fixed some animation issues related to the Breaching Kit.

Players who were missing binoculars should now be able to find them in their inventory.

Fixed an issue where NPCs killed with a headshot would shout.

Fixed an issue where NPCs would open their eyes after being killed.

Fixed an issue where the player would be able to dive-prone into shallow water.

Fixed an issue where the main character’s arm wouldn’t appear while aiming down sight on certain weapons.

Made improvements to movement animations visible from further camera settings.

Fixed an issue where the healing animation on the left arm wouldn’t be synced when wearing the Fourth Echelon Top and Pants.

ITEMS

Fixed several clipping issues on customizable items. These fixes affect the following accessories: backpacks, right arm tattoos, Heavy Duty Gas Mask, TCI Patrol II Headset, Judge Mask I Assault and Soft Gloves.

Fixed several clipping issues on customizable items. These fixes affect the following pants: Thigh Pads Pants, Forest Tactical Pants, Fourth Echelon Pants, Chino Pants, Fury Pants, and Kyle Pants.

Fixed several clipping issues on customizable items. Theses fixes affect the following tops: Turtleneck Top, Wym Van Dyke Shirt, Kyle T-shirt, and Third Echelon Vest.

Fixed several color issues on customizable items. Theses fixes affect the following items: Coyote Plate Carrier Vest, Wrapped Shemagh, Downcurve Sunglasses, and Scuba Diver items.

Fixed an issue which would make the belt no longer visible when Third Echelon Top is equipped.

Fixed a customization issue on glasses associated with half face mask.

Fixed a customization issue that would occasionally show a floating pouch after equipping Tight Pad Shorts.

Fixed a customization issue on Wolf Mask where the preview and icon of the item would not match.

Fixed a weapon display issue that appeared in the customization tab after opening and closing the identity tab.

Fixed a graphical issue that appeared on Commissar Slacks’ Pants.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to dismantle the Walker Vest received from Project Titan Raid.

Fixed an issue where players could see a black hole on the Shemagh in the customize menu.

Fixed an issue where belt color would change in the bivouac customize menu.

MISSIONS

Fixed an issue where unlocking clues during “What’s the plan to extract the Strategist?” investigation would not complete the mission.

Fixed an issue where two wasp drones would be invisible in the training center camp during the Black Sheep mission.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck inside a rock after respawn during An Eye for an AI mission at Darkwood Island Port.

Fixed an issue where an NPC would be missing during Talk to Skell about the Plan objective.

Fixed an issue where prisoner NPCs would get stuck inside their cage during Hostile Takeover Guerilla mission.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to drive a helicopter after killing an enemy that was trying to drive during An Ingenuous Genius when in co-op.

Fixed an issue where the Protect the Programmers objective would sometime fail if a co-op player shot into the vehicle.

Fixed an issue which would prevent players from collecting the last clue and finishing What is the CLAW Project? investigation.

PC

Fixed an issue where holding the Esc key when in bivouac would close and open menu.

Fixed some issues affecting key binding.

Fixed some issues that were affecting text chat while on PC.

PvP

Fixed an issue where the Logistics Expert milestone could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where PvP voice chat would not mute properly after leaving squad.

Fixed an issue where a round would not finish automatically when the enemy leaves the team during the loadout phase.

Fixed an issue where Panther Rank & Class challenge could be completed with SMG weapon.

Fixed an issue where defusing a sabotage objective would have no effect if a host migration happens during the action.

Fixed an issue where Engineer’s Defense drone would remain highlighted by Sensor Launcher or Intel Grenade if the engineer is highlighted when deploying the drone.

Fixed an issue where PvP player stats would sometimes reset after rebooting. Corrupted stats will not be restored to their correct value, but they will increase properly once TU 2.1.0 is released.

Fixed an issue where the Drone Hunter perk would not work for Engineer specific drones.

Fixed an issue where toxic gas from Gas Drones would not appear on the minimap.

Fixed an issue where the matchmaking search feedback page was missing on the PvP squad page.

Fixed an issue where players would be pulled into another match when it’s found even after quitting the session

Fixed an issue where the performance page would be blocked if the round ends with text chat open.

Fixed an issue where players would not receive the kill assist if several seconds pass after they dealt damage to an enemy.

Fixed an issue where players could not take cover behind specific objectives.

Fixed some issues where parts of maps could be seen before entering a game.

Fixed some issues where notifications and HUD elements would disappear in specific situations.

Fixed terrain issues on some PvP maps. These fixes affect the following maps: Harbor and Stoney Creek.

Fixed an issue where Engineer’s drone would not attack marked enemies hiding behind a wall.

Added red color on enemy markers for Protanopia and Deuteranopia Accessibility Modes.

Fixed an issue on the Construction Site map where players would teleport on the bridge when trying to crawl under it.

Fixed a clipping issue that would happen inside the water tower fence on the Harbor map.

Fixed some animation and gameplay issues on the Stone Creek map.

Balanced Assault Class so it now has three health chunks and 10% Bullet Damage Reduction instead of four in Ghost War.

Fixed an issue where players were previously able to use healing items in the Radiation Circle.

Fixed an issue where marking an enemy would not award points while using the Recon Mastery perk.

RAID

Fixed an issue where Echelon Sonar Vision would not mark kamikaze drones during Cerberus fight.

Fixed an issue where sound would be missing during Killed in Action animation if entire squad dies before player during a boss fight.

Fixed an issue where Covered Bump Helmet would not drop on the Raid.

Fixed an issue where players would be stuck in prone position after climbing a platform in Wyvern boss arena.

Fixed an issue where players would respawn out of bounds when killed in lava.

Fixed several issues where character would get stuck in specific locations.

UI

Fixed an issue where shaders would be displayed in high intensity on collectibles or pickable items.

Fixed an issue where changing preset size option to Normal or Small would not change anything on the interface (except for top right HUD elements).

Fixed an issue where taking the Intel would not update the Intel description in HUD.

Fixed an issue where hovering over a weapon’s stats would increase the weapon’s value displayed.

Fixed an issue preventing players to sort their weapons in Immersive Mode.

Fixed an issue where equipping weapons and gear via HUD prompt would toggle the interface on/off.

Fixed an issue where incorrect weapon categories would be displayed for all vehicles with equipped weapons.

Fixed an issue where RU Long-Range FOV Sight would be marked as owned but couldn’t be equipped.

Fixed an issue where the player info thumbnail in the lobby menu would appear blank in a 4-player co-op.

Fixed an issue where the “filter by name” option in the objectives board menu wouldn’t have functionality for scopes and underbarrels.

Fixed an issue where some missions couldn’t be pinned or unpinned when clicking on its icon from Tacmap.

Fixed an issue where minimap settings would be reset to default when accessing the Macro Tweak custom page after a game reload.

WEAPONS