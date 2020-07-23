Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a simple hotfix that is meant to stop the game from crashing. It was released after the last major update added AI teammates to the game.

Get the complete Ghost Recon Breakpoint update 1.10 patch notes below.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Ghosts,

We will be performing a maintenance on Friday, July 24 at 11:00 CEST / 05:00 EDT / 02:00 PDT to deploy a hotfix for the crash issues post TU 2.1.0.

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Estimated downtime: 1 hour.

Patch Size:

PC: 1.36 Gb

Xbox One: 217 Mb

PlayStation®4 system: 205 Mb

Patch notes: