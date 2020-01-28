News, Patch Notes

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes

January 28, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered has received a minor hotfix update. It implements a fix for subtitle error in a cutscene, and for a text in handbook menu when running the game at 4K resolution.

  • Fixed subtitle error in cutscene
  • Fixed text in handbook menu in 4K resolution

The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.


