Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered has received a minor hotfix update. It implements a fix for subtitle error in a cutscene, and for a text in handbook menu when running the game at 4K resolution.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes

Fixed subtitle error in cutscene

Fixed text in handbook menu in 4K resolution

The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.