Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered has received a minor hotfix update. It implements a fix for subtitle error in a cutscene, and for a text in handbook menu when running the game at 4K resolution.
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes
- Fixed subtitle error in cutscene
- Fixed text in handbook menu in 4K resolution
The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.