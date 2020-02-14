Gran Turismo Sport crosses 8.2 Million users, over a Billion races

Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi talked in detail about Gran Turismo Sport’s success at the GT Sport World Tour in Sydney, Australia. Yamauchi laid down some stats that show just how successful the spinoff by Polyphony Digital has been.

GT Sport has, according to the latest statistics, crossed 8.2 million users. The game still continues to chart in sales rankings (as recently as last month) even though the game was released almost 2.5 years ago in October of 2017. Gran Turismo Sport also seems to enjoy a very slow decline, considering the latest numbers are 1.2 million up from the same time last year. So selling over a million units so deep into the game’s lifecycle means that developers Polyphony Digital are certainly doing well with the post release content and user retention.

Gran Turismo Sport is the 6th best selling Gran Turismo title (numbers accurate to 2017 for the older games) and the only title in the series to release on the PS4.

Gran Turismo 3 A-spec 14,890,000 Gran Turismo 5 11,950,000 Gran Turismo 4 11,760,000 Gran Turismo 10,850,000 Gran Turismo 2 9,370,000 Gran Turismo Sport 8,200,000 Gran Turismo 5 Prologue 5,350,000 Gran Turismo 6 5,220,000 Gran Turismo PSP 4,670,000 Gran Turismo Concept Series 1,560,000 Gran Turismo 4 Prologue 1,400,000

Some other interesting statics presented during the event included:

Players have driven a total of 25.5 Billion miles

Average player drives at least 3,000 miles

Accumulated 34,500 years spent on track, 303 Million hours played

70 Million photos taken

32 Million online races

837 Million total races

Thoughts on the news? Have you played GT Sport? What do you think of the game and how do you think it fares with the mainline series? Let us know in the comments below.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now exclusively for the PS4.