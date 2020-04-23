Gran Turismo Sport update version 1.57 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The game is getting its major update today. The servers will be down for maintenance ahead of the update. Get the details on GT Sport update 1.57 patch notes below.

Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.57 Full Patch Notes

Main Features Implemented

1. Cars

– The following new car has been added.

・Toyota GR Supra RZ ’20

2. Physics Simulation Model

– The tyre wear rate for Gr.4 FF cars (Front-engine/Front-wheel-drive) has been adjusted.

– The handling for all Gr.2, Gr.3, Gr.4 cars has been adjusted.

– Fuel consumption rate for all Gr.2, Gr.3, and Gr4 cars has been adjusted. As a result, the difference in fuel efficiency among these vehicle classes has been reduced.

3. Sport Mode & Lobby

– ‘Fuel Consumption’ and ‘Tyre Wear’ have been added to Qualifying races. As a result, the tyre wear and fuel consumption setting applied will be different for Qualifying and the Final races.

– To coincide with the implementation of tyre wear and fuel consumption in the Qualifying, tyre wear and fuel consumption can now be enabled during free practice and in the pit stop during a warm-up.

– The strength of the drag reduction applied when the slipstream setting is on ‘Real’ has been reduced.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Fixed an issue wherein the ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) setting would not be applied as intended during a pit stop in ‘Sport’ mode and Lobby.

– Various other issues have been addressed.

The game is available now exclusively for the PS4.