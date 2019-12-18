Gran Turismo Sport update version 1.53 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this brand new update.

The main addition in the new content update is brand new cars. There are seven cars added including Ford GT ’17, Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car, and Toyota Crown Athlete G ’13. Other changes have been made to various gameplay modes.

Get the full details on this new content with Gran Turismo Sport update 1.53 patch notes below.

Gran Turismo Sport Update Version 1.53 Full Patch Notes

Main Features Implemented

1. Cars

– The following 7 new cars have been added:

・Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car(*)

・Ford GT ’17

・Porsche 911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993) ’95

・Renault Sport Mégane R.S. Trophy Safety Car(*)

・Toyota Crown Athlete G ’13

・Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car(*)

・Volkswagen Golf I GTI ’83

(*Please note that each ‘Safety Car’ can only be purchased at the Mileage Exchange. Please note these cars will not appear in the Showrooms within Brand Central.)

The release schedule for the Safety Cars after Update 1.53 is as follows:

・ Tuesday, 24 December: Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car, Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car;

・ Tuesday, 31 December: Renault Sport Mégane R.S. Trophy Safety Car;

・ Tuesday, 7 January onwards: a selection of randomly selected Safety Cars including the BMW M4 Safety Car and Mercedes AMG GT Safety Car.

2. Tracks

– The ‘WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’ track has been added.

3. Campaign Mode

– The following events have been added to the ‘GT League’:

・’Z Heritage’ Rounds 4 and 5

・’Super Formula Chanpionships’ Rounds 6 and 7

・’Midship Challenge’ Rounds 6 and 7

・’Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series’ Rounds 7

– ‘WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’ has been added to the Circuit Experience.

4. Scapes

– ‘Laguna Seca – The Corkscrew!’ has been added to the special featured section.

5. Options

– A [Vibration Strength] setting has been added under the [Controller] > [Vibration Function] menu. This setting is supported on peripherals compatible with the vibration function, such as the DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller, and the Thrustmaster® T-GT.

Other Improvements andAdjustments

– Fixed an issue wherein penalties incurred due to a collision could be transferred to another player in ‘Sport’ mode and Lobbies. Penalty times have also been adjusted accordingly.

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for PS4.