Gran Turismo Sport update version 1.55 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update which is out now.

Gran Turismo Spor has received server maintenance today along with an in-game update. Currently, there are no official patch notes out for this update aside from the mention that it is related to some bug fixes.

Gran Turismo Sport Update Version 1.55 Full Patch Notes

At the following time, we will perform maintenance on the ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ servers. A new game update will also be available after the maintenance. Please note that during this time the online services, including [Sport Mode], will not be available.

[Day & Time] 29 January, 2020, 04:00 – 06:00 UTC29 January, 2020, 04:00 – 06:00 GMT* The above time is subject to change.

Update: The official patch notes are out.

Main Features Implemented

Sport Mode & Lobby

– Fixed an issue wherein collisions between cars were not incurring a penalty, even for incidents where they should have.

GT Sport is available now exclusively for the PS4.