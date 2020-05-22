Gran Turismo Sport update version 1.59 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Polyphony Digital has released a new update for Gran Turismo Sport today patching the game to version 1.59. This update adds Mazda RX-Vision GT3 concept as a new car. New campaign events have been added as well in addition to various other bug fixes.

Get the full Gran Turismo Sport update 1.59 patch notes below.

Gran Turismo Sport Update Version 1.59 Full Patch Notes

Main Features Implemented

1. Cars

– The following new car has been added:

・MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT

2. Campaign Mode

– The following events have been added to the ‘GT League’:

・’Sunday Cup’ Rounds 8 and 9

・’Clubman Cup’ Rounds 8 and 9

・’Nostalgic 1979′ Rounds 8 and 9

・’Gr.3 Endurance Series’ Rounds 7

3. Decals

– Mazda and Mitsubishi logos, as well as the 100th anniversary Mazda logo have been added to the Decals section of My Library. These logos becomes available by selecting a car from Mazda or Mitsubishi in the Livery Editor.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Fixed an issue wherein exiting the pits through a shortcut would not incur into a penalty in online races.

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for PS4.