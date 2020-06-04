Gran Turismo Sport update version 1.60 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Polyphony Digital is continuing its remarkable support for Gran Turismo Sport and has just released a brand new update for the game. This update implements a number of changes like reducing the amount of shock during contact between cars in a race. Other improvements made to the game include fixes for Livery Editor and more.

Get the complete Gran Turismo Sport update 1.60 patch notes below.

Gran Turismo Sport Update Version 1.60 Full Patch Notes

Main Features Implemented

1. Sport Mode & Lobby

– The amount of shock during contact between cars in a race has been reduced. There will now be less deflection off of another car after a contact. (The amount of shock during contact between cars in Lobby races remains unchanged.)

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Fixed an issue in the Livery Editor with the ‘MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT’ wherein the racing car number placed on the bonnet appeared distorted;

– Fixed an issue with the ‘MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT’ wherein applying the car settings or Balance of Performance (BOP) in Regulation Settings on an oval track incorrectly changed the engine sound.

– Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now exclusively for the PS4.