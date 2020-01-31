Granblue Fantasy: Versus Arrives in North America March 3rd

The next fighting game from Arc System Works now has a release date…and it’s not far behind the Japanese one. When Arc System works announced that Granblue Fantasy: Versus would launch in Japan February 6th there was no mention of its US launch. When retailers such as Best Buy listed the game for a February 18th release, speculation mounted that it would be released in the US weeks behind Japan–we now know this is not the case.

A recent tweet by XSEED Games clarifies the situation. Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch in North America on March 3rd. XSEED also released a new trailer showcasing the game, it’s characters and what fans can expect from the title.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch with two options: the standard edition and the premium edition. The premium edition contains, in addition to the game, an art book, the original soundtrack, an exclusive illustration on a limited edition box, the soundtrack and a DLC card for various items.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus launches March 3rd.