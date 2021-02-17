One of the Greatest PS4 Games Is Free for PS Plus Members

Sony has once again given PlayStation gamers a reason to consider paying for a PS Plus membership. One of the best games of 2019 is going to be available for free for a whole month. Control is a masterpiece that every gamer should play at least once, and if it was worth every penny when players had to pay for it, it is now worth much more than that. This incredible paranormal action game will have you coming back for more even after you have finished the main story. If you already have a PS Plus membership, then get ready for an unforgettable gaming experience.

It did not take long for Control to become a best-seller and for the majority of gamers to place it among the best games ever released for 8th generation gaming environments. The game has many strong selling points, even though it is not the first one where the player controls a character with telekinetic powers. Having psychic abilities and using them to overpower your enemies is pretty cool. On top of that, the game comes with a solid storyline. Jesse; the main character of the game, is nothing less than all those superheroes you watch on TV or at the movie theatres. She is a little bit like Jean Grey, a little bit like Luke Skywalker and a little bit like Marvel’s Scarlet Witch.

Control is without a doubt, an amazing game, but it is not the only game where the main character has special abilities. If you are a fan of the genre, you should consider trying games like Beyond: Two Souls featuring Elliot Page, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Marvel’s Avengers or InFAMOUS Second Son. Collectively, the games above will give you around 150 hours of gameplay. Superhero-related games are very popular, and the PlayStation Store makes things easy in terms of grouping their top-sellers under one collection. All you need to do is click on the “Collections” tab and open the one called “Discover Superheroes”. If you do not manage to find a game of your liking there, then you can try clicking on the banner of one of the other collections. The PS library is full of great games and, on many occasions, you will find dozens of AAA titles at very affordable prices.