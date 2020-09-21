Hades sells 1 million copies, Metacritic at 94

Supergiant Games’ Hades has proved to be super succesful both commercially and critically.

The game was very well received by critics holding a Metacritic score of 94 for the Nintendo Switch version and 91 on PC.

The developers also just revealed that Hades has crossed 1,000,000 sold with surprisingly 700,000 of the sales being when the game was in Early Access. This is certainly some trust that fans have in Supergiant Games and it certainly paid off as they delivered a steller game.

Hades has now sold more than 1,000,000 copies. 700,000 of these were during our Early Access development. To all our Early Access players: Thank you so much. We designed Hades for Early Access, believing you could help us make a better game. That's just what you did. #HadesGame pic.twitter.com/ueuG4lDMz8 — Supergiant Games 🔥 HADES v1.0 is Out!! (@SupergiantGames) September 20, 2020

Supergiant Games has been rapidly making a name as one of the best developers in the industry. With a portfolio of games like Transistor, Bastion, Pyre and now Hades, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on what they come up with next.