The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki PS4 release date announced for Japan release

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki, the latest upcoming release in the popular Trails series, now has a release date in Japan.

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki will be releasing in Japan for the PS4 on August 27 in Japan. This is surprising as many were expecting the game to release a few months later due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Hajimari no Kiseki previously had an interim release date of Summer 2020.

In terms of gameplay, developers introduced the Variant Rage mechanic, which is a powerful attack that also recovers your HP and BP when you have five or more party members in your party. You can fill up the gauge by destroying things on the field like in previous games. Sounds super cool and it’ll be interesting to see it in action.

Meanwhile all of us in the West can focus on Trails of Cold Steel IV.

Are you looking forward to The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki? Hopefully it gets localized quick.